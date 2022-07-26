Lịch thi đấu U16 Đông Nam Á 2022: U16 Việt Nam vs U16 Indonesia

Lịch thi đấu U16 Đông Nam Á 2022 - vòng bảng
Ngày 31/7
15h: U16 Việt Nam vs U16 Singapore
20h: U16 Indonesia vs U16 Philippines
Ngày 1/8
15h: U16 Timor Leste vs U16 Lào
19h: U16 Thái Lan vs U16 Brunei
Ngày 2/8
15h: U16 Australia vs U16 Myanmar
19h: U16 Malaysia vs U16 Campuchia
Ngày 3/8
15h: U16 Philippines vs U16 Việt Nam
20h: U16 Singapore vs U16 Indonesia
Ngày 4/8
15h: U16 Brunei vs U16 Timor Leste
19h: U16 Lào vs U16 Thái Lan
Ngày 5/8
15h: U16 Campuchia vs U16 Australia
19h: U16 Myanmar vs U16 Malaysia
Ngày 6/8
20h: U16 Indonesia vs U16 Việt Nam
20h: U16 Singapore vs U16 Philippines
Ngày 7/8
15h: U16 Lào vs U16 Brunei
15h: U16 Thái Lan vs U16 Timor Leste
Ngày 8/8
15h: U16 Myanmar vs U16 Campuchia
15h: U16 Malaysia vs U16 Australia