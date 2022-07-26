Lịch thi đấu U16 Đông Nam Á 2022: U16 Việt Nam vs U16 Indonesia

26/07/2022, 15:12

Cập nhật lịch thi đấu U16 Đông Nam Á 2022, lịch thi đấu của U16 Việt Nam.

Lịch thi đấu U16 Đông Nam Á 2022 - vòng bảng

Ngày 31/7

15h: U16 Việt Nam vs U16 Singapore

20h: U16 Indonesia vs U16 Philippines

Ngày 1/8

15h: U16 Timor Leste vs U16 Lào

19h: U16 Thái Lan vs U16 Brunei

Ngày 2/8

15h: U16 Australia vs U16 Myanmar

19h: U16 Malaysia vs U16 Campuchia

Ngày 3/8

15h: U16 Philippines vs U16 Việt Nam

20h: U16 Singapore vs U16 Indonesia

Ngày 4/8

15h: U16 Brunei vs U16 Timor Leste

19h: U16 Lào vs U16 Thái Lan

Ngày 5/8

15h: U16 Campuchia vs U16 Australia

19h: U16 Myanmar vs U16 Malaysia

Ngày 6/8

20h: U16 Indonesia vs U16 Việt Nam

20h: U16 Singapore vs U16 Philippines

Ngày 7/8

15h: U16 Lào vs U16 Brunei

15h: U16 Thái Lan vs U16 Timor Leste

Ngày 8/8

15h: U16 Myanmar vs U16 Campuchia

15h: U16 Malaysia vs U16 Australia

Minh Anh
Bài liên quan
Theo vtc.vn
https://vtc.vn//lich-thi-dau-u16-dong-nam-a-2022-u16-viet-nam-vs-u16-indonesia-ar690310.html
Copy Link
https://vtc.vn//lich-thi-dau-u16-dong-nam-a-2022-u16-viet-nam-vs-u16-indonesia-ar690310.html
Việt Báo
Tin y tế
Viêm màng não do loại nấm hiếm gặp, tỷ lệ tử vong 90%

Viêm màng não do loại nấm hiếm gặp, tỷ lệ tử vong 90%

Cận cảnh hoang tàn, nhếch nhác 2 dự án bệnh viện nghìn tỉ ở Hà Nam

Cận cảnh hoang tàn, nhếch nhác 2 dự án bệnh viện nghìn tỉ ở Hà Nam

Phát hiện mới về nguyên nhân gây viêm gan bí ẩn, loại bỏ liên quan Covid-19

Phát hiện mới về nguyên nhân gây viêm gan bí ẩn, loại bỏ liên quan Covid-19

Việt Báo
--Quảng cáo---
Đọc thêm Câu chuyện thể thao
Nổi bật Việt báo
Đừng bỏ lỡ
Mới nhất
Tin mới nhất

THÔNG TIN KẾT NỐI CỘNG ĐỒNG - VIETBAO.VN

Trung tâm báo chí và hợp tác truyền thông quốc tế (CPI) - Cục thông tin đối ngoại - Bộ thông tin và truyền thông

Center for Press and International Communication Cooperation - Ministry of Information and Communication, Viet Nam

Giấy phép: 148/GP-TTĐT, cấp ngày 07/06/2018

Hotline: 0934 036 286 - Email: cpi@vietbao.vn

Liên hệ quảng cáo: 0934 036 286

Báo giá PR

Báo giá QC

POWERED BY ONECMS - A PRODUCT OF NEKO

THÔNG TIN KẾT NỐI CỘNG ĐỒNG - VIETBAO.VN

Trung tâm báo chí và hợp tác truyền thông quốc tế (CPI) - Cục thông tin đối ngoại - Bộ thông tin và truyền thông

Center for Press and International Communication Cooperation - Ministry of Information and Communication, Viet Nam

Giấy phép: 148/GP-TTĐT, cấp ngày 07/06/2018


Email: cpi@vietbao.vn

Hotline: 0934 036 286

Câu chuyện thể thao
Lịch thi đấu U16 Đông Nam Á 2022: U16 Việt Nam vs U16 Indonesia
vietnam.vn