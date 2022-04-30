Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/4

30/04/2022

Cập nhật lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/4, lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Cúp C1 mới nhất.

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh hôm nay

18h30: Newcastle vs Liverpool

21h: Aston Villa vs Norwich

21h: Southampton vs Crystal Palace

21h: Watford vs Burnley

21hL Wolverhampton vs Brighton

23h30: Leedsvs Man City

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/4 - 1

Lịch thi đấu Cúp C1 châu Á hôm nay

16h: Johor vs Ulsan Hyundai

16h: Kawasaki Frontale vs Guangzhou

18h: Lion City vs Daegu

18h: Pathum United vs Jeonnam

18h: Shandong Taishan vs Urawa Reds

21h: United City vs Melbourne City

Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga hôm nay

20h30: Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin

20h30: Augsburg vs Koln

20h30: Mainz vs Bayern Munich

20h30: Dortmund vs Bochum

20h30: Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg

23h30: Hoffenheim vs Freiburg

Lịch thi đấu La Liga hôm nay

19h: Alaves vs Villarreal

21h15: Real Madrid vs Espanyol

23h30: Valencia vs Levante

2h (1/5): Athletic Bilbao vs Atletic Madrid

Lịch thi đấu Serie A hôm nay

20h: Cagliari vs Verona

20h: Napoli vs Sassuolo

23h: Sampdoria vs Genoa

1h45 (1/5): Spezia vs Lazio

