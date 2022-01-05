Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/5

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá tối nay và rạng sáng mai
AFC Champions League
01/05 18:00 HAGL – Sydney FC
01/05 21:00 Jeonbuk - Yokohama
Ngoại hạng Anh
01/05 20:00 Everton - Chelsea
01/05 20:00 Tottenham - Leicester
01/05 22:30 West Ham – Arsenal
La Liga
01/05 19:00 Elche - Osasuna
01/05 21:15 Granada - Celta Vigo
01/05 23:30 Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad
02/05 02:00 Barca – Mallorca
Serie A
01/05 17:30 Juventus - Venezia
01/05 20:00 AC Milan - Fiorentina
01/05 20:00 Empoli - Torino
01/05 23:00 Udinese - Inter Milan
02/05 01:45 Roma - Bologna
Ligue 1
01/05 18:00 Troyes - Lille
01/05 20:00 Monaco - Angers
01/05 20:00 Brest - Clermont
01/05 20:00 Lorient - Reims
01/05 20:00 Montpellier - Metz
01/05 22:05 Bordeaux - Nice
02/05 01:45 Marseille – LyonXuân Phú