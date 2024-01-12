Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/12: Liverpool vs Man City, MU vs Everton; Real Madrid vs Getafe

Tâm điểm vòng 13 Ngoại hạng Anh là trận 'quyết đấu' Liverpool vs Man City. Đã 6 trận liền Man City không biết thắng và bị Liverpool bỏ xa đến 8 điểm. Nhiều dự đoán rằng chuỗi trận tệ hại của đội bóng của Pep Guardiola sẽ chưa chấm dứt. Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh - vòng 13 - 20h30 ngày 1/12: Tottenham vs Fulham - 20h30 ngày 1/12: MU vs Everton - 20h30 ngày 1/12: Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 23h00 ngày 1/12: Liverpool vs Man City Lịch thi đấu La Liga - vòng 15 - 20h00 ngày 1/12: Villarreal vs Girona - 22h15 ngày 1/12: Real Madrid vs Getafe - 00h30 ngày 2/12: Vallecano vs Athletic Club - 03h00 ngày 2/12: Sociedad vs Real Betis Lịch thi đấu Serie A - vòng 14 - 18h30 ngày 1/12: Udinese vs Genoa - 21h00 ngày 1/12: Parma vs Lazio - 21h00 ngày 1/12: Torino vs Napoli - 00h00 ngày 2/12: Fiorentina vs Inter - 02h45 ngày 2/12: Lecce vs Juventus Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga - vòng 12 - 21h30 ngày 1/12: Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim - 23h30 ngày 1/12: FC Heidenheim vs E.Frankfurt Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1 - vòng 13 - 21h00 ngày 1/12: Montpellier vs Lille - 23h00 ngày 1/12: Le Havre vs Angers - 23h00 ngày 1/12: Lyon vs Nice - 23h00 ngày 1/12: Toulouse vs Auxerre - 02h45 ngày 2/12: Marseille vs AS Monaco