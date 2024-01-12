Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/12: Liverpool vs Man City, MU vs Everton; Real Madrid vs Getafe

Bình An (tổng hợp)| 01/12/2024 06:00

Tâm điểm vòng 13 Ngoại hạng Anh là trận 'quyết đấu' Liverpool vs Man City. Đã 6 trận liền Man City không biết thắng và bị Liverpool bỏ xa đến 8 điểm. Nhiều dự đoán rằng chuỗi trận tệ hại của đội bóng của Pep Guardiola sẽ chưa chấm dứt.

g1d8gtgh7lcp_rbs1hrii3muk_1440x939.jpg

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh - vòng 13

- 20h30 ngày 1/12: Tottenham vs Fulham

- 20h30 ngày 1/12: MU vs Everton

- 20h30 ngày 1/12: Chelsea vs Aston Villa

- 23h00 ngày 1/12: Liverpool vs Man City

Lịch thi đấu La Liga - vòng 15

- 20h00 ngày 1/12: Villarreal vs Girona

- 22h15 ngày 1/12: Real Madrid vs Getafe

- 00h30 ngày 2/12: Vallecano vs Athletic Club

- 03h00 ngày 2/12: Sociedad vs Real Betis

Lịch thi đấu Serie A - vòng 14

- 18h30 ngày 1/12: Udinese vs Genoa

- 21h00 ngày 1/12: Parma vs Lazio

- 21h00 ngày 1/12: Torino vs Napoli

- 00h00 ngày 2/12: Fiorentina vs Inter

- 02h45 ngày 2/12: Lecce vs Juventus

Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga - vòng 12

- 21h30 ngày 1/12: Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim

- 23h30 ngày 1/12: FC Heidenheim vs E.Frankfurt

Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1 - vòng 13

- 21h00 ngày 1/12: Montpellier vs Lille

- 23h00 ngày 1/12: Le Havre vs Angers

- 23h00 ngày 1/12: Lyon vs Nice

- 23h00 ngày 1/12: Toulouse vs Auxerre

- 02h45 ngày 2/12: Marseille vs AS Monaco

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/12: Liverpool vs Man City, MU vs Everton; Real Madrid vs Getafe

