Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/12: Liverpool vs Man City, MU vs Everton; Real Madrid vs Getafe

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh - vòng 13
- 20h30 ngày 1/12: Tottenham vs Fulham
- 20h30 ngày 1/12: MU vs Everton
- 20h30 ngày 1/12: Chelsea vs Aston Villa
- 23h00 ngày 1/12: Liverpool vs Man City
Lịch thi đấu La Liga - vòng 15
- 20h00 ngày 1/12: Villarreal vs Girona
- 22h15 ngày 1/12: Real Madrid vs Getafe
- 00h30 ngày 2/12: Vallecano vs Athletic Club
- 03h00 ngày 2/12: Sociedad vs Real Betis
Lịch thi đấu Serie A - vòng 14
- 18h30 ngày 1/12: Udinese vs Genoa
- 21h00 ngày 1/12: Parma vs Lazio
- 21h00 ngày 1/12: Torino vs Napoli
- 00h00 ngày 2/12: Fiorentina vs Inter
- 02h45 ngày 2/12: Lecce vs Juventus
Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga - vòng 12
- 21h30 ngày 1/12: Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim
- 23h30 ngày 1/12: FC Heidenheim vs E.Frankfurt
Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1 - vòng 13
- 21h00 ngày 1/12: Montpellier vs Lille
- 23h00 ngày 1/12: Le Havre vs Angers
- 23h00 ngày 1/12: Lyon vs Nice
- 23h00 ngày 1/12: Toulouse vs Auxerre
- 02h45 ngày 2/12: Marseille vs AS Monaco