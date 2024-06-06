History awaits Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet in AVC Challenge Cup 2024

The semi-finals of the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup have officially concluded, determining that the two teams advancing to the final are the Vietnamese women's volleyball team and the Kazakhstani women's team. Vietnam and Kazakhstan are now just one match away from the championship, with the decisive match scheduled for the evening of May 29.

Throughout their journey in the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup, from the group stage onwards, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet has frequently emphasized the team's cautious approach, recognizing that all participating teams are well-prepared. The Vietnamese team, however, did not have as synchronized preparation as the other nine teams in the tournament. It is because the players did not train together; instead, they all traveled to the Philippines immediately after concluding the 2024 VTV9-Binh Dien International Women's Volleyball Cup.

Providing his analysis, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet noted that each player in the Vietnamese women's volleyball team participating in the 2024 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup has had to put in a great deal of effort. “The challenge we set for ourselves is to ensure that the players do not get burnt out with volleyball. By burnt out, I mean that the players compete continuously, so they need a suitable break to regain their best playing form,” Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet added.