HCM City delegation visits Truong Sa island district, DK1 platform

06/06/2024 15:44

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan and Vice Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district and DK 1 platform in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from April 26 to May 2.

HCM City delegation visits Truong Sa island district, DK1 platform

06/06/2024 15:44

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan and Vice Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district and DK 1 platform in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from April 26 to May 2.

HCM City delegation visits Truong Sa island district, DK1 platform ảnh 1A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City join the trip to Truong Sa island district and DK 1 platform in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from April 26 to May 2. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan and Vice Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc visited soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district and DK 1 platform in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from April 26 to May 2.

The delegation visited the islands of Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe), Co Lin (Collins Reef), Nui Le (Cornwallis South Reef), Toc Tan (Alison Reef), Da Tay (West London Reef), Truong Sa (Spratly), and DK1/17 platform; and attended a ceremony to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the liberation of Truong Sa (April 29, 1975 - April 29, 2024).

It also visited cultural works and places where soldiers stay, study and work; and held a memorial ceremony to pay tribute to war martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the national sovereignty over sea and islands.

On this occasion, the delegation gave soldiers and people there greenhouses, solar lights, computers, water pumps and purifiers, and others worth a total of about 42 billion VND (1.65 million USD).

Since 2007, Ho Chi Minh City has organsised 15 delegations consisting of more than 1,500 people to visit the Truong Sa island district and DK1 Platform.

About 450 billion VND from the city's "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" fund has been used to support soldiers and people in islands and border areas./.

Theo en.vietnamplus.vn
https://en.vietnamplus.vn/hcm-city-delegation-visits-truong-sa-island-district-dk1-platform-post285289.vnp
Copy Link
https://en.vietnamplus.vn/hcm-city-delegation-visits-truong-sa-island-district-dk1-platform-post285289.vnp
    Đọc thêm East Sea
    Nổi bật Việt Báo
    Đừng bỏ lỡ
    Xem thêm
    Đọc nhiều
      East Sea
      HCM City delegation visits Truong Sa island district, DK1 platform

      THÔNG TIN KẾT NỐI CỘNG ĐỒNG - VIETBAO.VN

      Trung tâm báo chí và hợp tác truyền thông quốc tế (CPI) - Cục thông tin đối ngoại - Bộ thông tin và truyền thông

      Center for Press and International Communication Cooperation - Ministry of Information and Communication, Viet Nam

      Giấy phép: 148/GP-TTĐT, cấp ngày 07/06/2018

      Địa chỉ: 7 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

      Địa chỉ trụ sở: 61 Thợ nhuộm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội.

      Hotline: 0934 036 286 - Email: cpi@vietbao.vn

      Liên hệ quảng cáo: 0934 036 286

      Báo giá quảng cáo

      Báo giá bài PR

      Posting PR articles

      Advertisment Quotation

      POWERED BY ONECMS - A PRODUCT OF NEKO