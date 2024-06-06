Germany, UK, and US consume more Vietnamese dragon fruit

Specifically, exports to Germany and the UK saw a rise of more than 2.3 fold to reach US$786,000 and over US$1 million in value, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports to the US and Indian markets also surged by over 102% and 33% to US$13 million and US$16.5 million, respectively.

Statistics indicate that Vietnam earned US$230 million from exporting dragon fruit in the four-month period, down 7.5% year on year.

Experts attributed this decline to the fact that dragon fruit exports to China, Vietnam’s main export market, continued to drop 19.3% to only US$162 million.

Elsewhere, markets such as Hong Kong (China) and Japan also reduced imports of dragon fruit from Vietnam, representing a fall of between 0.6% and 7.5%.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, pointed out that as the world has been affected by El Nino, global dragon fruit output is anticipated to plummet this year.

Most notably, Mexico and South American countries suffered crop failures this year, thereby opening up huge opportunities for Vietnamese dragon fruit to make further inroads into the European and North American markets moving forward.