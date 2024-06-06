Farmers, businesses pin hopes on high-quality rice fields Farmers and businesses in the Mekong Delta are pinning their hopes on the first one million hectares specializing in high-quality, low emission rice cultivation.

Agricultural officials have been visiting rice fields twice a week to inspect and provide careful recommendations, said Director Nguyen Cao Khai of Thuan Tien Agricultural Service Cooperative in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho’s Vinh Thanh District. Cooperative members have been keeping daily logs of each task involved in the rice production process.

This has been the routine for the past two months in Thuan Tien village in Vinh Thanh District of Can Tho City, which has been selected as a pilot project to kickstart the implementation of the one million hectare high-quality rice project with low emissions linked to green growth in the Mekong Delta (abbreviated as the Project).

Can Tho City, along with Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, Kien Giang, and Dong Thap, are the five localities which were selected for the pilot implementation of the Project. According to members of Thuan Tien Cooperative, farmers in the area are very happy to receive support for seeds and 50 percent of fertilizer costs to carry out the Project. The OM 5451 rice variety grown by the cooperative members has already started to flower. Even better, a company has promised to buy rice at a price which is VND300 a kg higher than the market price.