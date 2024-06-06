Exhibition on Vietnam seas and islands opens in Laos

The event, jointly organised by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos and the National Institute of Fine Arts of Laos, is aimed at diversifying cultural and art exchange and cooperation activities between the two neighbouring countries.

On display are 100 award-winning and typical works selected from a national contest hosted by the association and relevant agencies, which was set to promote the potential and beauty of Vietnam’s seas and islands, love for the homeland, and the attachment of generations of Vietnamese people to national seas and islands.

The exhibition will run until May 15 at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Vientiane./.