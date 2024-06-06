Conference shares experience in offshore wind power development

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Nguyen Cong Vinh said that developing renewable energy in general and offshore wind power in particular is one of the breakthrough measures in energy transition and ensuring national energy security.

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and the Danish Embassy in Vietnam on June 3 jointly organized a conference to share knowledge on developing offshore wind power in the locality, gathering a large number of Vietnamese and Danish experts.

This also makes an important part of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Master Planning Scheme for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, he said.

The official highlighted the province’s potential in developing offshore wind power and advantages in forming an inter-regional energy industrial-service centre, affirming that in the coming time, promoting renewable energy will be one of the major tasks to ensure socio-economic development as well as defence-security of the province and the whole southeastern region.

Experts at the event analysed challenges in offshore wind power development and share experience in the field, while giving their opinions on the feasibility of electricity projects and expected power prices.