Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang on April 25 said Vietnam's consistent stance on China's fishing ban in the East Sea, which has been affirmed clearly over the past years.

China’s fishing ban in East Sea violates Vietnam’s sovereignty: spokesperson ảnh 1Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang on April 25 said Vietnam’s consistent stance on China’s fishing ban in the East Sea, which has been affirmed clearly over the past years.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press conference, Hang said the ban violates not only Vietnam’s sovereignty over its Hoang Sa (Paracel) but also the country’s sovereign right and jurisdiction over its exclusive economic zone as defined in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).  

Vietnam demand that China respect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa and sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction over its waters, not further complicate the situation, and contribute to maintaining peace, stability and order in the East Sea region, she stressed./.
https://en.vietnamplus.vn/chinas-fishing-ban-in-east-sea-violates-vietnams-sovereignty-spokesperson-post285078.vnp
