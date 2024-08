Bán chưa được bao lâu, hàng chục ngàn xe Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 đã phải triệu hồi

Besides bang vuong (square-fruited Malabar Almond) tree, the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago is also home to two distinctive tree species: phong ba (Heliotropium foertherianum or sea lettuce) and bao tap (Scaevola taccada or soldierbush). These trees are known for their tenaciousness and resilience, showcasing unique beauty amidst the harsh conditions of the East Sea.