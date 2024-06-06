Art programme marks 76th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s appeal for patriotism

HÀ NỘI – An art programme was held in Hà Nội on June 5 to mark the 76th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s appeal for patriotic emulation (June 11, 1948-2024).

Themed Việt Nam– Aspiration to Rise, the event helped raise public awareness of patriotism and great national solidarity, particularly among young people, and encourage them to devote and contribute to the breakthroughs in the nation’s construction, renewal, and international integration.

It featured songs that extol patriotism, devotional spirit and national construction, and documentaries on the national resistance war.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy stated that 76 years have passed but the late leader’s appeal lives on, helping promote the patriotic emulation among the Vietnamese even in peace time to build a stronger and more prosperous nation.

Back in 1948 when the country was struggling as it waged its resistance war against the French, President Hồ Chí Minh made an appeal for patriotic emulation on June 11 to encourage the entire nation to contribute to the war. VNS