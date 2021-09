Rumor kết quả vòng loại thứ 2 của 'Girls Planet 999': Cả 3 vocal giỏi nhất đều bị loại, em gái Huening Kai (TXT) sẽ vươn lên Top 9?

#girlsplanet999 ???? / rumor

take with a grain of salt !!



another top 9 gua which lots of people have been saying is accurate

1. kawaguchi yurina

2. shen xiaoting

3. ezaki hikaru

4. choi yujin

5. sakamoto mashiro

6. cai bing

7. kim chaehyun

8. su ruiqi

9. kang yeseo pic.twitter.com/d4RLiB8Lgr

August 29, 2021