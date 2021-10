Netizen Hàn xôn xao với tin đồn về line-up các nghệ sĩ sẽ tham dự 'MAMA 2021': Sự xuất hiện của một đại diện JYP bị phản đối quyết liệt

[#2021MAMA] Host Announcement #이효리#LEEHYORI



LEGENDARY K-POP ICON!

Introducing you to the best and the first female host of MAMA, Lee Hyo Ri!



MAKE SOME NOISE! 2021 MAMA

2021.12.11 (SAT)#MnetAsianMusicAwards#MAMA#Mnetpic.twitter.com/9OoSWN6XV9

October 14, 2021