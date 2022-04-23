Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 23/4

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh hôm nay
18h30: Arsenal vs Man Utd
21h: Leicester vs Aston Villa
21h: Man City vs Watford
21h: Norwich vs Newcastle
23h30: Brentford vs Tottenham
Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga hôm nay
20h30: Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
20h30: Koln vs Bielefeld
20h30: Freiburg vs Monchengladbach
20h30: Greuther Furth vs Bayer Leverkusen
20h30: RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin
23h30: Bayern Munich vs Dortmund
Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1 hôm nay
22h: Lyon vs Montpellier
0h (24/4): St Etienne vs Monaco
2h (24/4): PSG vs Lens
Lịch thi đấu Serie A hôm nay
20h: Torino vs Spezia
20h: Venezia vs Atalanta
23h: Inter Milan vs AS Roma
1h45 (24/4): Verona vs SampdoriaTiểu Cường