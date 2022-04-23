Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 23/4

Tiểu Cường | 23/04/2022, 06:41

Cập nhật lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 23/4, lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Cúp C1 mới nhất.

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh hôm nay

18h30: Arsenal vs Man Utd

21h: Leicester vs Aston Villa

21h: Man City vs Watford

21h: Norwich vs Newcastle

23h30: Brentford vs Tottenham

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 23/4 - 1

Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga hôm nay

20h30: Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim

20h30: Koln vs Bielefeld

20h30: Freiburg vs Monchengladbach

20h30: Greuther Furth vs Bayer Leverkusen

20h30: RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

23h30: Bayern Munich vs Dortmund

Lịch thi đấu Ligue 1 hôm nay

22h: Lyon vs Montpellier

0h (24/4): St Etienne vs Monaco

2h (24/4): PSG vs Lens

Quảng cáo

Lịch thi đấu Serie A hôm nay

20h: Torino vs Spezia

20h: Venezia vs Atalanta

23h: Inter Milan vs AS Roma

1h45 (24/4): Verona vs Sampdoria

Tiểu Cường
Bài liên quan
Theo vtc.vn
https://vtc.vn//lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-23-4-ar672912.html
Copy Link
https://vtc.vn//lich-thi-dau-bong-da-hom-nay-23-4-ar672912.html
Việt Báo
Đọc tiếp
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 15/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 15/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 13/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 13/4

Tin y tế
Bí mật khiến nCoV đánh bại hệ miễn dịch và gây tử vong

Bí mật khiến nCoV đánh bại hệ miễn dịch và gây tử vong

Bé trai ở TPHCM nuốt lò xo sắt chặn ngang cổ họng

Bé trai ở TPHCM nuốt lò xo sắt chặn ngang cổ họng

TP.HCM báo động đỏ sốt xuất huyết

TP.HCM báo động đỏ sốt xuất huyết

Đọc tiếp
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 15/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 15/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 13/4

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 13/4

Việt Báo
--Quảng cáo---
Đọc thêm Câu chuyện thể thao
Nổi bật Việt báo
Đừng bỏ lỡ
Mới nhất
Tin mới nhất

THÔNG TIN KẾT NỐI CỘNG ĐỒNG - VIETBAO.VN

Trung tâm báo chí và hợp tác truyền thông quốc tế (CPI) - Cục thông tin đối ngoại - Bộ thông tin và truyền thông

Center for Press and International Communication Cooperation - Ministry of Information and Communication, Viet Nam

Giấy phép: 148/GP-TTĐT, cấp ngày 07/06/2018

Hotline: 0934 036 286 - Email: cpi@vietbao.vn

Liên hệ quảng cáo: 0934 036 286

Báo giá PR

Báo giá QC

POWERED BY ONECMS - A PRODUCT OF NEKO

THÔNG TIN KẾT NỐI CỘNG ĐỒNG - VIETBAO.VN

Trung tâm báo chí và hợp tác truyền thông quốc tế (CPI) - Cục thông tin đối ngoại - Bộ thông tin và truyền thông

Center for Press and International Communication Cooperation - Ministry of Information and Communication, Viet Nam

Giấy phép: 148/GP-TTĐT, cấp ngày 07/06/2018


Email: cpi@vietbao.vn

Hotline: 0934 036 286

Câu chuyện thể thao
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 23/4
vietnam.vn