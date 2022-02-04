Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 2/4

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại Hạng Anh hôm nay 2/4
18h30: Liverpool vs Watford
21h: Brighton vs Norwich
21h: Burnley vs Man City
21h: Chelsea vs Brentford
21h: Leeds vs Southampton
21h: Wolves vs Aston Villa
23h30: Man Utd vs Leicester City
Lịch thi đấu Bundesliga hôm nay 2/4
20h30: Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart
20h30: Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha Berlin
20h30: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Greuther Furth
20h30: Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
20h30: Hoffenheim vs Bochum
23h30: Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
Lịch thi đấu La Liga hôm nay 2/4
19h: Getafe vs Mallorca
21h15: Levante vs Villarreal
23h30: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
2h (3/4): Atletico Madrid vs Alaves
Lịch thi đấu Serie A hôm nay 2/4
20h: Spezia vs Venezia
23h: Lazio vs Sassuolo
1h45 (3/4): Salernitana vs Torino
Lịch thi đấu U19 Quốc gia hôm nay 2/4
14h30: U19 Thanh Hóa vs U19 SLNA
17h: U19 PVF Hưng Yên vs U19 NutifoodTiểu Cường