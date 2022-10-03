Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 10/3
Europa League
11/03 00:45 Sevilla - West Ham
11/03 03:00 Rangers - Crvena Zvezda
11/03 03:00 Braga - Monaco
11/03 03:00 Atalanta - Leverkusen
11/03 03:00 Barcelona - Galatasaray
Europa Conference League
10/03 22:45 PAOK - AA Gent
10/03 22:45 Vitesse - Roma
10/03 22:45 Slavia Praha - LASK
10/03 22:45 Partizan Belgrade - Feyenoord
11/03 01:00 Marseille - FC Basel
11/03 01:00 Leicester City - Rennes
11/03 01:00 PSV - Kobenhavn
11/03 01:00 Bodo/Glimt - AZ Alkmaar
Ngoại hạng Anh 2021/2022
11/03 02:30 Southampton - Newcastle
11/03 02:30 Norwich City - Chelsea
11/03 02:30 Wolverhampton - Watford
11/03 02:45 Leeds Utd - Aston VillaXuân Phú