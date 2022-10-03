Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 10/3

10/03/2022

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 10/3, lịch thi đấu Europa League, Ngoại hạng Anh, Europa Conference League được cập nhật liên tục.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 10/3

Europa League 

11/03 00:45 Sevilla - West Ham        

11/03 03:00 Rangers - Crvena Zvezda

11/03 03:00 Braga - Monaco

11/03 03:00 Atalanta - Leverkusen             

11/03 03:00 Barcelona - Galatasaray

Europa Conference League 

10/03 22:45 PAOK - AA Gent 

10/03 22:45 Vitesse - Roma              

10/03 22:45 Slavia Praha - LASK               

10/03 22:45 Partizan Belgrade - Feyenoord          

11/03 01:00 Marseille - FC Basel                

11/03 01:00 Leicester City - Rennes  

11/03 01:00 PSV - Kobenhavn

11/03 01:00 Bodo/Glimt - AZ Alkmaar

Ngoại hạng Anh 2021/2022

11/03 02:30 Southampton - Newcastle        

11/03 02:30 Norwich City - Chelsea

11/03 02:30 Wolverhampton - Watford

11/03 02:45 Leeds Utd - Aston Villa


Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 10/3
