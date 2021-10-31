Lần đầu tiên ở TP.HCM có robot hầu bàn thực khách

31/10/2021, 12:43

Chọn món bằng mã QR Code trên điện thoại và được robot phục vụ là ý tưởng sáng tạo của một quán ăn tại TP.HCM nhằm hạn chế tối đa sự tiếp xúc trực tiếp, mang đến trải nghiệm mới lạ cho thực khách.

(Theo Tiền Phong)

