Đêm Gala kéo dài 1h30 phút tại đại bản doanh của FIFA, Zurich (Thụy Sĩ) đã kết thúc tốt đẹp mà không có bất ngờ nào xảy ra.

Theo đó, vượt qua Messi và Griezmann, tiền đạo của Real và Bồ Đào Nha, Cristiano Ronaldo đã trở thành cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất năm của FIFA. Đây là năm đầu tiên FIFA trao giải thưởng này sau khi tách ra khỏi giải quả bóng vàng của tạp chí France Football.

Theo đó, Ronaldo giành được 34,5% số phiếu bầu, Messi giành 26,42% xếp thứ 2, đứng thứ ba là Antoine Griezmann với 7,53% số phiếu.

Đây là kết quả hoàn toàn xứng đáng và không có gì bất ngờ với Ronaldo. Năm qua, cùng với phong độ xuất sắc của mình, Ronaldo đã cùng Real Madrid nâng cao chiếc cúp Champions League danh giá. Chưa hết, đội tuyển Bồ Đào Nha mà Ronaldo là đội trưởng cũng bất ngờ vô địch Euro 2016.

Ở hạng mục HLV xuất sắc nhất năm, HLV Claudio Ranieri của Leicester City đã giành giải thưởng này. Trong năm vừa qua, vị HLV người Ý đã giúp Leicester City bất ngờ giành chức vô địch giải ngoại hạng Anh trong sự ngỡ ngàng của tất cả mọi người.

Ở hạng mục giành cho nữ, tiền vệ người Mỹ Carli Lloyd trở thành cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất năm còn Silvia Neid (Đức) trở thành HLV xuất sắc nhất năm.

Bàn thắng đẹp nhất năm thuộc về cầu thủ người Malaysia, Mohd Faiz bin Subri.

Các danh hiệu xuất sắc nhất năm của FIFA:

Cầu thủ nam xuất sắc nhất năm 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo: 34.54% of total votes

Lionel Messi: 26.42% of total votes

Antoine Greizmann: 7.53% of total votes

Cầu thủ nữ xuất sắc nhất năm 2016: Carli Lloyd

Carli Lloyd: 20.68% of total votes

Marta: 16.60% of total votes

Melanie Behringer: 12.34% of total votes

HLV nam xuất sắc nhất năm 2016: Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri: 22.6% of total votes

Zinédine Zidane: 16.56% of total votes

Fernando Santos: 16.24% of total votes

HLV nữ xuất sắc nhất năm 2016: Silvia Neid

Silvia Neid: 29.99% of total votes

Jill Ellis: 16.68% of total votes

Pia Sundhage: 16.47% of total votes

The FIFA Puskás Award 2016 (bàn thắng đẹp nhất năm): Mohd Faiz Subri

Mohd Faiz Subri: 59.46% of total votes

Marlone: 22.86% of total votes

Daniuska Rodriguez: 10.01% of total votes

Others: 7.68% of total votes

FIFA Fan Award 2016 (CĐV của năm): Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters

Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters: 45.92% of total votes

Iceland supporters: 31.37% of total votes

ADO Den Haag supporters: 22.71% of total votes

Giải Fair Play: Atletico National (Colombia)

Thủ môn: Manuel Neuer

Hậu vệ: Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo

Tiền vệ: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta

Tiền đạo: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo

