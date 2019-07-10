- VietNamNet cập nhật link xem trực tiếp trận tứ kết đơn nam giữa Nishikori vs Federer, vào lúc 21h ngày 10/7 (giờ Việt Nam).
Link xem trực tiếp Nishikori vs Federer:
Link 1: http://fptplay.vn/xem-truyen-hinh/fox-sports-hd
Link 2: http://onsports.vn/livechannel/the-thao-tv-hd
Link 3: http://www.kenh3.info/2018/11/link-sopcast-tennis-watch-live-tennis.html
Link Sopcast Wimbledon 2019:
sop://broker.sopcast.com:3912/257000 ( 5000 Kbps )
Link Acestream Wimbledon 2019:
Link 1: acestream://372b43158b0a79004a3309dd838f267959750d6a ( 9000 Kbps )
Link 2: acestream://8d9094e60cac92486cd23d1311a4ef1261a337ed ( 1500 Kbps )
|Nishikori vs Federer
*Tiếp tục cập nhật...
VietBao.vn